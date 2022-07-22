Tara Duncan’s Hitting the Right Notes: Multicultural Perspectives
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Freeform and Onyx Collective President accumulating Academy Awards and production accolades
Multichannel News/Broadcasting & Cable Senior Content Producer R. Thomas Umstead talks to Freeform and Onyx Collective President Tara Duncan about her successful career both as a producer for such iconic shows as AMC’s The Killing and Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black as well as a television executive overseeing such projects as Onyx’s Academy Award-winning documentary Summer Of Soul and Freeform's grown-ish, which recently launched its fifth season.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.