‘John King, USA' to Bow March 22 on CNN
JohnKing's new CNN program - JohnKing, USA
- will bow March 22 at 7 p.m.
King made the announcement himself on March 5 via Twitter,
where he posted a link to a promo for the new show, which fills the slot
previously occupied by Lou Dobbs Tonight.
The show's title is in reference to King's Kuraltian
persona; as host of his Sunday morning program State of the Union, he visited 50 states in 50 weeks.
"We will always have people out roaming the country," he
says in the spot. "We will always have people looking for good stories out
there. You cannot cover national politics by being in Washington D.C."
He also explains that he's "a little uncomfortable" with
having his name in the title.
"One of the things they tell you in this business is that
having your name associated with a show is important," he says.
The promo is a love letter to America, of sorts. It begins with a
shot of King, a Boston native and died-in-the-wool Red Sox fan, in the batting
cage at Fenway Park and segues to State House in Providence, R.I., where he
began his career as an Associated Press reporter, and beyond to the highways
and byways of America.
Michelle Jaconi, who was King's executive producer on SOTU, will also helm JohnKing, USA.
Veteran political correspondent CandyCrowley replaced King on SOTU.
