John Dickerson to Succeed Bob Schieffer at 'Face the Nation'

CBS News has found its replacement for Bob Schieffer at Face the Nation, naming political director John Dickerson as the Sunday morning show's new anchor.

Schieffer announced last week at his Schieffer Symposium at TCU he would retire.

Schieffer made the announcement on Sunday's show, saying that Dickerson "has the right bloodlines." His mother, Nancy Dickerson, was the first female correspondent in the CBS News Washington bureau and a former Face the Nation producer. Dickerson, who has made 83 appearances on the show, will take over sometime this summer.

Schieffer has served as anchor and moderator for Face the Nation since 1991.

“I’m thrilled. I have watched Bob my whole professional life not just as a viewer but as a daily reporter who also covered the Hill. I’m honored to carry on his tradition on Face the Nation," said Dickerson.

Dickerson has been political director since 2011 and has been with CBS News since 2009 after joining as an on-air political analyst. He has been a Washington reporter for nearly 20 years -- 12 of those years at Time magazine -- covering White House, Congress and Economics. He was Time's White House correspondent during George W. Bush's first term as president.

Face the Nation has been top highest rated Sunday talk show for three years running.