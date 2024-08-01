John Dickerson, Maurice DuBois To Anchor ‘CBS Evening News’ After Norah O’Donnell Steps Down

John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois will anchor CBS Evening News after Norah O’Donnell moves into a new role following the election. The broadcast will also move back to New York from Washington. Margaret Brennan, CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and moderator of Face the Nation, will lead coverage from Washington.

Lonnie Quinn, chief weathercaster at WCBS New York, has been named chief weathercaster on the CBS Evening News.

O’Donnell will become a senior correspondent at CBS News, focused on longform reporting and interviews, across CBS and Paramount, after she steps down as anchor. She has spent five years in the evening anchor chair.

“We want to thank Norah for her exceptional work on the Evening News over the past five years, and we are grateful she has decided to continue leading our coverage through the election,” Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, said. “Norah’s new role will give her the opportunity to contribute across CBS and Paramount, allowing us to see more of the groundbreaking stories and interviews that have been the hallmark of her career. Her superpower lies in her ability to secure and deliver big interviews and newsmaking stories that set the news cycle and capture the cultural zeitgeist. We look forward to elevating and showcasing Norah’s reporting now and in the future.”

Dickerson is CBS News chief political analyst and senior national correspondent, and a contributor to CBS Sunday Morning.

DuBois anchors WCBS New York news at 5 and 11 p.m. weekdays. He joined the station in 2004.

“With Norah’s decision, we began reimagining and redesigning the Evening News,” added McMahon. “The strength of CBS News has always been in its ensemble of journalists, both in front of and behind the camera, and our goal with John, Maurice, Margaret and Lonnie at the Evening News is to elevate the best in their fields every night for our viewers. In addition to this ensemble team, we look forward to welcoming 60 Minutes correspondents to file for the CBS Evening News when they have news to break; for decades this was routine, so it will be again.”

Bill Owens, 60 Minutes executive producer, has been named supervising producer of CBS Evening News after it moves to New York. He will continue in his role at 60 Minutes.

“Bill Owens is one of the industry’s most successful and respected journalists. 60 Minutes and the CBS Evening News are two of our most important franchises that help guide the editorial conscience of our news organization,” said McMahon. “We’ve acknowledged the power of coming together to create our future, and harnessing our most powerful franchises and leaders is how we win and better serve the audience. 60 Minutes is, of course, the gold standard in journalism, and the importance of the Evening News as our flagship evening broadcast cannot be overstated. Bill will be instrumental in shaping the future of both broadcasts, while also enhancing our editorial capabilities and decision-making across CBS News and Stations.”

Owens announced that CBS News and 60 Minutes producer Guy Campanile will become executive producer of the evening newscast, and veteran writer Jerry Cipriano is returning to CBS News as the senior news editor and senior producer of CBS Evening News.

“The Evening News was a defining part of my career and it remains the broadcast of record,” Owens said. “From Cronkite until today, it has been a source of trusted journalism and storytelling in America’s homes. Moving the Evening News back to New York and working with John, Maurice and Margaret and all of CBS News’ best journalists to deliver a program that prioritizes good writing and storytelling is exciting. This broadcast won’t be the traditional headlines that move from one clipped story to the next. There will be a new format and cadence for how we deliver the news, and Guy and Jerry are the best partners to do this with.”

CBS Evening News relocated to Washington in December 2019.