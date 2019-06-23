Norah O’Donnell Starts on ‘CBS Evening News’ July 15

CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell begins Monday, July 15. O’Donnell will anchor in New York as of that date, and shifts to Washington, DC in the fall.

CBS said the move to Washington means “unique access” to top lawmakers.

“There is a real hunger for an independent source of news, and that starts with Norah O’Donnell. She has traveled the world reporting the most important stories of our time and has covered the White House, the Pentagon and Capitol Hill,” said Susan Zirinsky, CBS News’ president and senior executive producer. “She is an exceptional and experienced journalist who cares deeply about the issues that affect American families. Norah is the right person at the right time.”

Jeff Glor anchored the evening news on CBS from late 2017 until May 2019. He succeeded Scott Pelley.

“Norah is a team player who leads by example and represents the core journalistic values of CBS News,” said Kim Godwin, CBS News’ executive VP of news and executive-in-charge/executive producer for the broadcast while it is in New York. “The CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell will embody urgency, truth and original reporting. The entire CBS News team is eager for her to take the chair.”

The evening newscast will stream on CBSN every weeknight at 10 p.m. ET.

O’Donnell has covered six presidential elections. She was previously an anchor on CBS This Morning.