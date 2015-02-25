John Cohen Named ABC News Contributor

John Cohen is joining ABC News as a contributor covering national security, counterterrorism and law enforcement.

Cohen, most recently acting under secretary, intelligence and analysis, at the Department of Homeland Security, will comment for all programs and platforms.

Cohen's resume also includes senior investigator at the House Judiciary Committee and advisor to Governors Mitt Romney and Janet Napolitano. He began his career in law enforcement in California.

"We have committed ourselves to growing our already unparalleled national security team. This work is some of the most important journalism we do — providing our audience with the most accurate reporting and in-depth analysis and insights about our safety at home and abroad," ABC News president James Goldston said in a note to staffers. "John’s breadth of experience and knowledge will be an invaluable asset to our exceptional team."