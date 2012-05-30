John Berman Jumps From ABC News to CNN

ABC News correspondent John Berman is joining CNN as an

anchor of its early morning program Early

Start alongside Ashleigh Banfield and Zoraida Sambolin, it was announced

Wednesday. He starts in July.

Berman, who was a regular contributor to Good Morning America, will also

contribute reports to other CNN programs, including The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.

"We are so fortunate to have this talented and seasoned

journalist join our morning show and become a regular presence on our air

throughout the day. John is a skilled reporter with a passion and personality

that shine through, whether he's covering the political season or his beloved

Red Sox," said Ken Jautz, executive VP of CNN.

Berman joined ABC News in 1995 as a desk assistant and was

head writer for World News Tonight with

Peter Jennings from 1997-99. He has

covered the presidential election season since 2000.

In a memo to staff

announcing Berman's departure, ABC News President Ben Sherwood said, "John is

one of the most versatile and creative storytellers in television. Inside

our building when we brainstorm, there's a reason that we often exclaim: 'That's a John Berman story.' He is a gifted writer who brings a singular

voice and flair to everything he does."