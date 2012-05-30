John Berman Jumps From ABC News to CNN
ABC News correspondent John Berman is joining CNN as an
anchor of its early morning program Early
Start alongside Ashleigh Banfield and Zoraida Sambolin, it was announced
Wednesday. He starts in July.
Berman, who was a regular contributor to Good Morning America, will also
contribute reports to other CNN programs, including The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.
"We are so fortunate to have this talented and seasoned
journalist join our morning show and become a regular presence on our air
throughout the day. John is a skilled reporter with a passion and personality
that shine through, whether he's covering the political season or his beloved
Red Sox," said Ken Jautz, executive VP of CNN.
Berman joined ABC News in 1995 as a desk assistant and was
head writer for World News Tonight with
Peter Jennings from 1997-99. He has
covered the presidential election season since 2000.
In a memo to staff
announcing Berman's departure, ABC News President Ben Sherwood said, "John is
one of the most versatile and creative storytellers in television. Inside
our building when we brainstorm, there's a reason that we often exclaim: 'That's a John Berman story.' He is a gifted writer who brings a singular
voice and flair to everything he does."
