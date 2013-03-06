Joey Lawrence, Charissa Thompson to Host ABC's 'Splash'

ABC has tapped Joey Lawrence and Charissa Thompson as the

hosts for the network's upcoming diving reality series Splash, which

premieres March 19 at 8 p.m.



Splash pits ten celebrity contestants against each other

in regulation platform and springboard diving competitions. It is based on the

Dutch format, Celebrity Splash.





Lawrence currently stars on the ABC Family

series Melissa & Joey while Thompson serves as the cohost of ESPN2's

SportsNation.