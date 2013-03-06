Joey Lawrence, Charissa Thompson to Host ABC's 'Splash'
ABC has tapped Joey Lawrence and Charissa Thompson as the
hosts for the network's upcoming diving reality series Splash, which
premieres March 19 at 8 p.m.
Splash pits ten celebrity contestants against each other
in regulation platform and springboard diving competitions. It is based on the
Dutch format, Celebrity Splash.
Lawrence currently stars on the ABC Family
series Melissa & Joey while Thompson serves as the cohost of ESPN2's
SportsNation.
