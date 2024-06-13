Joey Chestnut, Takeru Kobayashi Take Part in Live Hot Dog Contest on Netflix
Chestnut is a staple at the Nathan’s Fourth of July event, but not this year
Joey Chestnut is a scratch for the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Championship, but he and another speed-eating luminary, Takeru Kobayashi, will face off in a hot dog consumption contest live on Netflix September 2.
Netflix calls the event Chestnut Vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef. The venue has not been announced.
Earlier this week, Chestnut said on social media he is “banned” from the Nathan’s event on July 4.
Major League Eating, which oversees the event, said Chestnut is not invited due to him signing with another hot dog brand. That would be Impossible Foods, which manufactures hot dogs, meatballs, chicken tenders and other products from plants.
“We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest,” MLE said in a statement.
ESPN airs the Fourth of July event in Coney Island.
Kobayashi won the contest from 2001 to 2006, and announced his retirement this year.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Chestnut has won the Fourth of July championship 16 times, including the last eight.
He won last year’s championship with 62. The runner-up, Geoffrey Esper, had 49. Miki Sudo won the women’s event with 39.5.
Before the Netflix event was announced, George Shea, Major League Eating chairman, said he hoped a deal would be worked out with Chestnut that would see him compete in Coney Island. “If we can work it out we would love to have him there,” he told B+C. “We have been trying to resolve this and will continue trying.”
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, the L.A. Times and New York magazine.