Joelle Martinez Named CBS News West Coast Bureau Chief

Joelle Martinez has been named CBS News’ West Coast bureau chief. She will oversee the newsgathering in the western region for all CBS broadcasts and digital platforms. Martinez will begin April 4 and will report to Terri Stewart, senior VP and national executive editor for CBS News.

Martinez comes from Vice News.

“Joelle is a passionate leader with a unique blend of experience across network, cable and digital news that will be an excellent addition to our West Coast team,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. “She will also bring more immersive storytelling to our enterprise reporting–both live and taped–across all platforms.”

Martinez was deputy bureau chief at Vice News. Before that, she was a producer for HBO’s nightly newscast Vice News Tonight. She previously spent 12 years at MSNBC, including a senior package producer role at All In With Chris Hayes and producer at Countdown with Keith Olbermann. She was also a researcher on NBC Nightly News.

“Joelle has extensive experience in newsgathering, team management, working in an around-the-clock news operation, and story production,” said Terri Stewart. “Her knowledge of the West Coast region and infectious enthusiasm makes for a strong foundation to drive our bureau forward in our multiplatform world.” ■