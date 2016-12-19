Joel McHale Hosting 2017 People’s Choice Awards

Joel McHale, star of CBS comedy The Great Indoors, will host the 2017 People’s Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Jan. 18. The two-hour telecast on CBS celebrates fans’ favorites in movies, music, television and digital.

“The people have spoken, and they want Jimmy Kimmel to host the 2017 Oscars!” quipped McHale. “And the people have also spoken, and said that it would be okay if I hosted the 2017 People's Choice Awards. Well, one person said that. Luckily, that person was Les Moonves, so no one questioned it.”

Mark Burnett is the executive producer of the awards telecast. “Joel is a brilliant comedic talent, and the perfect host for this show,” Burnett said. “He is a triple threat. An actor; a writer and a performer, and we look forward to him bringing all of those amazing talents to People's Choice Awards 2017.”

Before Great Indoors, McHale starred in NBC sitcom Community. He’d also hosted snarky pop culture talker The Soup for 12 seasons.

McHale hosted the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in 2014 and the ESPY Awards in 2015.

It will be the 43rd annual People’s Choice Awards. Jane Lynch hosted the 42nd annual affair.