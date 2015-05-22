Joel McHale to Host 2015 ESPYs

Joel McHale, known for hosting E!’s The Soup and for his six-year run as Jeff Winger on Community, will host this summer’s ESPY Awards.

This year the annual sports awards show moves to broadcast, as ABC will air the event live on Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN will air two hours of pre-show coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

“Joel is an extremely talented performer, a unique voice and a huge sports fan,” said Connor Schell, senior VP, ESPN Films and original content, who oversees the ESPYs. “His experience as a comedian and love of sports make Joel the perfect host for The ESPYs inaugural broadcast on ABC.”

McHale does have some experience on the playing field; he was on the University of Washington’s football team for over a year and a half after originally being recruited for the school’s rowing program. Last year, McHale headlined the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.