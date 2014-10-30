Joel McHale Extends Deal for E!’s ‘Soup’ Through 2016

E! has extended its agreement with The Soup host Joel McHale through 2016, the network announced Thursday. The extension also covers the network’s unscripted production deal with McHale’s Free Period Productions.

“Whether he is entertaining the audience with the best worst of the week or offering up a fresh hit of pop culture on the production development front, McHale is a valued fixture at the network for both his industry know-how and comic relief,” said Jeff Olde, executive VP of original programming and development for E!

McHale has served as host of the The Soup, produced by Wilshire Studios, since 2004. He is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.