Joe Scarborough Drops An F-Bomb On MSNBC

Joe Scarborough dropped an F-bomb on MSNBC Monday.





In discussing "good, decent steady" surrounding Barack Obama--David Axelrod, for example--Scarborough called them people who "don't go about screaming f-you at the top of their lungs."





Scarborough did not appear to realize he had actually used the word. Others on the program opined that they did not have a seven-second delay, with Scarborough taking a half-minute or so to realize he had actually used the word--Mike Barnicle's eyes grew wide in amazement--then apologizing.

"Great apologies if I said the word instead of the letter. My wife is going to kill me," he said. "Now, I am going to get some soap."





Profanity on cable is not subject to FCC penalties, and even the FCC’s authority to proscribe it on broadcast TV is up in the air as the Supreme Court ponders a ruling calling the FCC’s ability to regulate fleeting, unscripted cussing.

Warning: Offensive language



[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJIGP4je2hA[/embed]