Joe Lewis Departing Amazon Studios

Joe Lewis, head of comedy, drama and VR at Amazon Studios, has left the company. He exits with a producing deal in hand with Amazon Studios.

Lewis’ departure comes after Roy Price, head of Amazon Studios, left October 17 following charges of sexual harassment from an executive producer on an Amazon series.

Before arriving at Amazon in 2012, Lewis had been CEO of startup Bark Industries, and was director of production at 20th Century Fox. Before that, he was manager of development at Comedy Central.

Sharon Tal Yguado, who oversees event series at Amazon, will head all scripted programming for the company. She was previously executive VP of original development and scripted programming at Fox International Channels.

In other management news, Morgan Wandell, head of international series, Amazon Studios, is moving to Apple to head up international development. Conrad Riggs has departed his position as head of unscripted at Amazon Studios.

Albert Cheng took over Amazon’s studio operation on an interim basis when Price departed.