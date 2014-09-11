Joe Ferullo Upped to Executive VP of Current Programming at CBS Television Distribution

CBS Television Distribution (CTD) has elevated Joe Ferullo to executive VP of current programming, announced Hilary Estey McLoughlin, president of creative affairs, on Thursday. Additionally, producer Becky Brooks has joined CTD as VP of current programming and will report to Ferullo.

“Joe and Becky are a formidable team and will collaborate to bring their combined experience and creativity to new show launches and to continually reinvent and refresh our legacy brands,” Estey McLoughlin said.

Ferullo has been with CTD since 2006 when he was hired as VP of programming and development. In 2012, he was upped to senior VP, where he led content partnership deals between Entertainment Tonight and MSN, and The Insider and Yahoo. In his new executive VP role, Ferullo will be responsible for the current programming division’s series, such as Entertainment Tonight, Judge Judy, Rachael Ray, The Insider and Dr. Phil.

Before his time at CTD, Ferullo was a producer at NBC and NBC News, where he won an Emmy as part of the team that reported on 9/11. He was nominated for another Emmy for a story on Vietnamese war orphans and won a Writer’s Guild of America award for a report on the Middle East.

Brooks had been co-executive producer of CTD’s The Insider, helping to handle the news cycle’s daily operations for coverage on broadcast, social media and online. She was also a producer for Entertainment Tonight. She started as senior supervising producer for both shows in 2004 before being promoted to senior broadcast producer. Like Ferullo, Brooks started in news; she previously served as a writer and line producer for ABC, KCAL and KCBS.