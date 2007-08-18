Joe Earley Upped at Fox

Joe Earley, a longtime communications executive for Fox, was promoted to executive vice president of marketing and communications for the network.

Formerly executive VP of publicity, corporate communications and creative services, Earley will now oversee the network’s marketing operations, including on-air promotion, print advertising, national media, affiliate marketing and national promotions.

Announcing the promotion late Friday, Peter Liguori, Fox’s chairman of entertainment, said in a statement: “In an ever-expanding media environment, marketing and communications must, now more than ever, work hand-in-hand to be effective. Joe is one of the few executives in this business who truly understands that synergy. In my last few years of working with him, he’s demonstrated keen creative instincts, a strong strategic approach and a great showmanship.”

Earley joined the network in 1994 as a senior publicist after three years at HBO’s media-relations department. He worked his way up to become VP, entertainment publicity, and senior VP, publicity and corporate communications.