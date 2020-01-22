Joe Donnarumma Named President/GM at Univision Arizona

Joe Donnarumma has been named president and general manager of Univision Arizona. He starts Feb. 10. Overseeing KTVW and KFPH, a Univision-UniMas pair, and four radio stations, he will be based in Phoenix. Donnarumma will report to Luis Fernandez-Rocha, president and regional general manager, Univision Communications.

Donnarumma previously led sales at Tegna’s KUSA Denver, an NBC affiliate. Before that, he worked in sales at Tegna’s WCNC Charlotte, which is also affiliated with NBC.

He succeeds Alejandro Santamaria atop the Univision stations in Phoenix.