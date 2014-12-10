Jodi Robinson Joins Charter

Jodi Robinson, an engineering exec who played a big role developing TV Everywhere apps and digital products for Starz, has left the premium programmer to join Charter Communications as senior VP, user experience design and development.

Robinson will oversee UI design and development for all Charter’s products. She reports to Rich DiGeronimo, Charter’s senior VP, product and strategy.

Robinson joins Charter as it moves forward on a plan to roll out a cloud-based guide/navigation system that will share a similar look and feel across platforms, including tablets, smartphones, browsers and set-top boxes. Speaking at an investor conference on Tuesday, Charter CEO Tom Rutledge noted that the MSO plans to roll out the cloud UI in the spring, with expectations that it will be available to more than half its footprint by the end of 2015.

