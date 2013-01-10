'JKL' Drops in Viewers, Improves in Demo in Night Two

Jimmy Kimmel Live's second show in its new 11:35 p.m.

timeslot dipped in total viewers compared to its premiere night, but improved

in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen fast nationals.

ABC's JKL averaged 2.859

million total viewers on Wednesday night, down 8% from Tuesday'stelecast. It was flat in household with a 2.2 rating. In adults 18-49, JKL

gained 29% to a 0.9 rating.

Kimmel fell below

both CBS' Late Show with David Letterman and NBC's The Tonight Show

with Jay Leno in total viewers, but tied Leno in adults 18-49 and beat Letterman

by a tenth in the demo.

ABC's Nightline topped its competition in its new 12:35 a.m. timeslot, drawing 1.613 million total viewers, ahead of NBC's Late Night with Jimmy Fallon (1.606 million viewers) and CBS' Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson (1.466 million). In adults 25-54, all three programs tied with a 0.6 rating while in adults 18-49, Nightline tied Ferguson for second with a 0.4 behind Fallon's 0.5.