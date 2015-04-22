JK Simmons to Star in Starz Drama ‘Counterpart’

Newly minted Oscar winner JK Simmons is heading to the small screen, toplining Starz’s science-fiction thriller Counterpart.

The drama, described as an espionage thriller with a metaphysical twist, was created and written by Justin Marks, the scribe behind Disney’s upcoming live-action Jungle Book. Imitation Game director Morten Tyldum will helm the first two episodes. Marks and Tyldum will executive produce with Anonymous Content's Bard Dorros and Keith Redmon along with Gilbert Films' Jordan Horowitz and Gary Gilbert.

Counterpart comes from MRC and marks the third collaboration between the two companies, which includes the upcoming Patrick Stewart-led comedy Blunt Talk and the Ed Helms-Hilary Swank drama The One Percent. Anonymous Content is also a producer on Counterpart.

The news was first reported by Deadline. Starz has given the project a series commitment, which is said to be a two-season order, similar to the one it gave Blunt Talk.

Simmons won a Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Whiplash. He previously starred on TNT’s The Closer from 2005-2012.