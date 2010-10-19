Jimmy Vivino to Lead 'Conan' House Band

Jimmy Vivino and the Basic Cable Band will be the house band for Conan, TBS announced Tuesday.

Vivino is a former associate music director, arranger, guitarist and

vocalist for The Tonight Show with Conan

O'Brien and Late Night with Conan

O'Brien. He replaces Conan O' Brien's long-time house-band leader Max

Weinberg.

Other band members are Scott

Healy (keyboards), Mike Merritt

(bass), Mark Pender (trumpet), Richie "LaBamba" Rosenberg (trombone),

Jerry Vivino (saxophone,

woodwinds and vocals) and James

Wormworth (drums).

Conan will be filmed from Stage 15 at Warner Bros.

Studios and will be produced by Conaco LLC. Jeff Ross serves as executive

producer. The show premieres Nov. 8 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.