Jimmy Vivino to Lead 'Conan' House Band
Jimmy Vivino and the Basic Cable Band will be the house band for Conan, TBS announced Tuesday.
Vivino is a former associate music director, arranger, guitarist and
vocalist for The Tonight Show with Conan
O'Brien and Late Night with Conan
O'Brien. He replaces Conan O' Brien's long-time house-band leader Max
Weinberg.
Other band members are Scott
Healy (keyboards), Mike Merritt
(bass), Mark Pender (trumpet), Richie "LaBamba" Rosenberg (trombone),
Jerry Vivino (saxophone,
woodwinds and vocals) and James
Wormworth (drums).
Conan will be filmed from Stage 15 at Warner Bros.
Studios and will be produced by Conaco LLC. Jeff Ross serves as executive
producer. The show premieres Nov. 8 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.
