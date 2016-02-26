Jimmy Smits Tapped for ‘24’ Spinoff

Jimmy Smits has been cast in the Fox drama pilot 24: Legacy. 20th Century Fox Television is producing the pilot, a sequel to the popular drama 24, and Howard Gordon, Manny Coto, Evan Katz and Brian Grazer are executive producers. Stephen Hopkins, a veteran of 24, is directing the pilot.

Smits, whose TV career includes a memorable run as Det. Bobby Simone on NYPD Blue before more recent roles in The Get Down and Sons of Anarchy, will play John Donovan, a U.S. senator with higher aspirations.

Smits joins cast members Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto and Teddy Sears in the revamped series.

The spinoff will be set in the same world as the original series but will include different characters.

Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer saved the world, several times over, across eight seasons on the original 24.