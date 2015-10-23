Jimmy Kimmel Set to Meet The Mets

The National League champion New York Mets will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which is taping in Brooklyn this week.

Kimmel is a lifelong Mets fan, and Friday’s show is the last one originating on the East Coast.

Also appearing on the show are Howard Stern and Public Enemy.

The Mets swept the Chicago Cubs and will play the winner of the American League Championship Series, either the Kansas City Royals or the Toronto Blue Jays.