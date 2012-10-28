'Jimmy Kimmel Live's Brooklyn Week to Go On Despite HurricaneSandy
Jimmy Kimmel Live's
week of shows in Brooklyn will go on as planned despite Hurricane Sandy
threatening the East Coast.
A spokesperson for the ABC late night show said Sunday
afternoon that they are bringing in back-up generators so they will be able to
do the show in the event of a power failure. JKL also flew out staff and crew earlier than planned to beat the
storm.
So far the show has had no audience drop-outs despite the
impending storm, the spokesperson said. On Sunday morning, New York City mayor
Michael Bloomberg ordered the evacuation of residents in Zone A as well as the
shutdown of the subway system starting at 7 p.m. Sunday. Kimmel will be
taping at BAM - Brooklyn Academy of Music, which is outside the evacuation
zone.
Guests for JKL'sBrooklyn week include David Letterman, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Stephen
Colbert, Kelly Ripa and Tracy Morgan.
