'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Moving to 11:35 P.M.

A month out from hosting the Primetime Emmys, ABC's Jimmy

Kimmel is getting a big promotion.

Starting Jan. 8, Jimmy Kimmel Live will swap time

periods with Nightline, moving to 11:35 p.m. where the late-night talker

will compete head-to-head with NBC's Tonight Show With Jay Leno and CBS'

Late Show With David Letterman.

ABC said in the announcement Tuesday that the shift was

meant to "better position the network for increased ratings and financial

performance over the long term." Jimmy Kimmel Live's audience grew by 3%

in total viewers for the 2011-12 season, registering its most-watched season in

five years.

"Given the passionate fan base Jimmy Kimmel Live

has built over the past decade and the show's ratings and creative momentum

this season, the time is right to make this move," said Ann Sweeney, co-chair,

Disney Media Networks and president, Disney/ABC Television Group. "There is the

potential for far greater upside over the long term with this shift, given

increased advertiser demand for competitive entertainment programming in the

time slot."

The network will use Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

With Ryan Seacrest and its coverage of college football's Bowl Championship

Series, which wraps on Jan. 7 to promote the switch.

Beginning in March, Nightline will add a Friday

primetime hour at 9 p.m., again timed to leverage the promotional platform of

ABC's broadcast of the Academy Awards on Feb. 24. At that time, What Would

You Do? will move to another spot on the schedule.