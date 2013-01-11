'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Hits New High on Night Three

In its third night, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live drew its

largest audience yet in its new 11:35 p.m. time slot in both total viewers and

adults 18-49, according to Nielsen fast nationals.

JKL averaged 3.167 million total viewers on Thursday,

up 11% over its Wednesday episode, and 1.241 million adults 18-49, a gain of

15% in the key demo. It was Kimmel's

second most-watched telecast ever.

In the 18-49 demo, JKL

beat both NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno by 32% and CBS' Late

Show with David Letterman by 34%, drawing 1.241 million younger viewers. In

total viewers, however, Kimmel

trailed both Leno (3.4 million

viewers) and Letterman (3.289

million).