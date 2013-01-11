'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Hits New High on Night Three
In its third night, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live drew its
largest audience yet in its new 11:35 p.m. time slot in both total viewers and
adults 18-49, according to Nielsen fast nationals.
JKL averaged 3.167 million total viewers on Thursday,
up 11% over its Wednesday episode, and 1.241 million adults 18-49, a gain of
15% in the key demo. It was Kimmel's
second most-watched telecast ever.
In the 18-49 demo, JKL
beat both NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno by 32% and CBS' Late
Show with David Letterman by 34%, drawing 1.241 million younger viewers. In
total viewers, however, Kimmel
trailed both Leno (3.4 million
viewers) and Letterman (3.289
million).
