'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Books Letterman for Week in Brooklyn

Guests for Jimmy Kimmel Live's week in Brooklyn will include fellow late-night show host David

Letterman, comedian Chris Rock, The Daily

Show's Jon Stewart, The Colbert

Report's Stephen Colbert, Live! With

Kelly and Michael host Kelly Ripa and 30

Rock star Tracy Morgan, among others.

From Oct. 29 through Nov. 2, the show, which will be broadcast from the Brooklyn Academy of Music, will take place in Kimmel's native Brooklyn, and will give a tour of his

childhood home and neighborhood throughout the week.

As previously announced, Jimmy

Kimmel Live will move from its current time period to 11:35

p.m. on Jan. 8.