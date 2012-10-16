'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Books Letterman for Week in Brooklyn
Guests for Jimmy Kimmel Live's week in Brooklyn will include fellow late-night show host David
Letterman, comedian Chris Rock, The Daily
Show's Jon Stewart, The Colbert
Report's Stephen Colbert, Live! With
Kelly and Michael host Kelly Ripa and 30
Rock star Tracy Morgan, among others.
From Oct. 29 through Nov. 2, the show, which will be broadcast from the Brooklyn Academy of Music, will take place in Kimmel's native Brooklyn, and will give a tour of his
childhood home and neighborhood throughout the week.
As previously announced, Jimmy
Kimmel Live will move from its current time period to 11:35
p.m. on Jan. 8.
