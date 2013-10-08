'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Books Kanye West
A few weeks after taking to social media to diss Jimmy Kimmel, rapper Kanye West will get a chance to air out his
grievances with the late-night host in person.
ABC announced that the rapper will be a guest on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Last month, the rapper unleashed a barrage of angry tweets directed at
Kimmel, who had aired a segment that mocked a recent interview West had
done with the BBC.
Kimmel tweeted the news on Tuesday, saying "TOMORROW NIGHT, MY GUEST WILL BE @kanyewest (for real, yes and was it all a setup, no)"
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.