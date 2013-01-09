'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Beats 'Letterman' in 11:35 p.m. Debut
Jimmy Kimmel Live had a warm welcome to its new 11:35
p.m. time slot on Tuesday, beating CBS' Late Show with David Letterman,
according to Nielsen fast national ratings.
ABC's JKL drew 3.097 million total viewers, its
second most-watched telecast ever, and 887,000 adults 18-49, topping Letterman by 7% in total viewers and 30%
in the key demo.
NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno still won the
time period, averaging 3.274 million total viewers and 1.084 million adults
18-49.
The first episode of JKL's much-publicized move to
11:35 p.m. improved 59% in total viewers and 33% in adults 18-49 over its
season average in its former midnight time period.
In preliminary ratings based on Nielsen's 56 metered
markets, JKL topped both Leno and Letterman, drawing a 2.8
household rating/8 share to Letterman's 2.7/7 and Leno's 2.4/6.
