'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Beats 'Letterman' in 11:35 p.m. Debut

Jimmy Kimmel Live had a warm welcome to its new 11:35

p.m. time slot on Tuesday, beating CBS' Late Show with David Letterman,

according to Nielsen fast national ratings.

ABC's JKL drew 3.097 million total viewers, its

second most-watched telecast ever, and 887,000 adults 18-49, topping Letterman by 7% in total viewers and 30%

in the key demo.

NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno still won the

time period, averaging 3.274 million total viewers and 1.084 million adults

18-49.

The first episode of JKL's much-publicized move to

11:35 p.m. improved 59% in total viewers and 33% in adults 18-49 over its

season average in its former midnight time period.

In preliminary ratings based on Nielsen's 56 metered

markets, JKL topped both Leno and Letterman, drawing a 2.8

household rating/8 share to Letterman's 2.7/7 and Leno's 2.4/6.