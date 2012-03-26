Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2012 Primetime Emmys
ABC has tapped its late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to host the 64th
Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast on the network on Sunday, Sept. 23.
It will be the Jimmy Kimmel Live host's first time as
emcee of the telecast, which will be executive-produced by Don Mischer for a
record 12th time.
"We are thrilled to have been asked to produce the 64th
Primetime Emmy Awards," said Mischer in a statement. "We love television
and look forward to working with the Television Academy and ABC in creating a
show that is fast-paced, humorous, unpredictable and at times irreverent, but
clearly celebratory of our incredible industry."
Kimmel is already set to host the White House Correspondents
Dinner in April and has previously served as host of the American Music Awards
and the ESPY Awards.
