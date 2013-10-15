Jimmy Fallon Taps Josh Lieb as Producer

Josh Lieb has been named producer of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon and the upcoming The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, NBC announced Tuesday.

Lieb replaces Amy Ozols, who had been with Late Night since Fallon took over the job from Conan O'Brien in 2009. She was set to follow Fallon when he assumed the Tonight Show gig in February.

Lieb had been executive producer of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, who is also losing its showrunner Rory Albanese. His credits also include coexecutive producer on The Simpsons and an executive producer on NewsRadio.

Fallon will officially take over for Jay Leno in February, following NBC's coverage of the 2014 Winter Olympics.

