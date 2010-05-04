Jimmy Fallon to Host 62nd Primetime Emmys on NBC

Jimmy Fallon, host of NBC's Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, has been named host of the 62nd

Primetime EmmyÂ® Awards, according to a May 4 announcement from NBC and the

Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The telecast will air live coast-to-coast on NBC Sunday, Aug.

29 (5-8 p.m. PT, 8-11 p.m. ET), asfirst reported by B&C.

"Hosting the Emmys has been a dream of mine ever since

they told me I was doing it," said Fallon said in a statement.

The network broadcasting the Emmys often chooses a host from

among the personalities on its schedule and Fallon had been considered a likely

candidate to host this year's show.

Variety first reported last week that NBC was working on a deal with Fallon. "His proven skills as a comedian and

host -- as well as his openness to new ideas -- will fully engage audiences and

ultimately deliver a lively Emmy telecast," said Paul Telegdy, Executive VP,

alternative programming, NBC and Universal Media Studios, in a statement.

"Jimmy Fallon provided one of the most memorable and talked

about moments from last year's Emmy telecast," said ATAS Chairman-CEO John

Shaffner Chairman in a statement, referring to Fallon's auto-tune bit.

Fallon first garnered attention in 1998 when he joined the

cast of Saturday Night Live. He is a two-time host of the MTV

Movie Awards and also hosted the MTV Video Music Awards. He made his feature

film debut in Almost Famous, and starred in Fever Pitch, opposite

Drew Barrymore.

The 62nd Primetime EmmyÂ® Awards will be produced by

Don Mischer Productions. Don Mischer is the executive producer.

Nominations for the awards will be announced Thursday, July

8 at 5:40 a.m. (PT) from the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre at the headquarters

for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in North Hollywood, Calif.