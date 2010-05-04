Jimmy Fallon to Host 62nd Primetime Emmys on NBC
Jimmy Fallon, host of NBC's Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, has been named host of the 62nd
Primetime EmmyÂ® Awards, according to a May 4 announcement from NBC and the
Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
The telecast will air live coast-to-coast on NBC Sunday, Aug.
29 (5-8 p.m. PT, 8-11 p.m. ET), asfirst reported by B&C.
"Hosting the Emmys has been a dream of mine ever since
they told me I was doing it," said Fallon said in a statement.
The network broadcasting the Emmys often chooses a host from
among the personalities on its schedule and Fallon had been considered a likely
candidate to host this year's show.
Variety first reported last week that NBC was working on a deal with Fallon. "His proven skills as a comedian and
host -- as well as his openness to new ideas -- will fully engage audiences and
ultimately deliver a lively Emmy telecast," said Paul Telegdy, Executive VP,
alternative programming, NBC and Universal Media Studios, in a statement.
"Jimmy Fallon provided one of the most memorable and talked
about moments from last year's Emmy telecast," said ATAS Chairman-CEO John
Shaffner Chairman in a statement, referring to Fallon's auto-tune bit.
Fallon first garnered attention in 1998 when he joined the
cast of Saturday Night Live. He is a two-time host of the MTV
Movie Awards and also hosted the MTV Video Music Awards. He made his feature
film debut in Almost Famous, and starred in Fever Pitch, opposite
Drew Barrymore.
The 62nd Primetime EmmyÂ® Awards will be produced by
Don Mischer Productions. Don Mischer is the executive producer.
Nominations for the awards will be announced Thursday, July
8 at 5:40 a.m. (PT) from the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre at the headquarters
for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in North Hollywood, Calif.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.