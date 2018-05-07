Jimenez Named Senior VP At MTV, VH1, Logo Nets

Ramon Jimenez was named senior VP of insights and strategy for MTV, VH1 and Logo at Viacom, a new post.

Jimenez, who had been group strategy director at ad agency Droga5, will oversee the networks’ consumer and cultural insights, strategy and social import effects.

He will report to Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, VH1 and Logo Networks, and to Colleen Fahey Rush, chief research officer of Viacom Media Networks.

“One of the things that has always defined MTV is our deep connection to the audience and admiration for how young people redefine culture," said McCarthy. "With Ramon’s extensive background and passion for understanding culture, he will no doubt help us dive even deeper into the hearts, minds and lives of this generation to continue fueling our growth.”

At Droga5 and at R/GA and J. Walther Thompson before that, Jimenez was focused on ideas that connected to people and shape culture while working on brands including Nike, Coca-Cola, LVHM, Google and Samsung.

“Having a deep understanding of the audience inspires our teams to create great, innovative content,” said Fahey Rush. “I’m excited for Ramon to bring his talents to the three brands, be the voice of the consumer and continue to drive our success.”

Jimenez will be based in New York.

“MTV, VH1 and Logo are some of the most iconic brands with the power and reputation to fuel conversations and spark movements,” said Jimenez. “I’m humbled by this opportunity and excited to work with Chris, Colleen and their impressive teams to uncover new ways that further connect with our viewers.”