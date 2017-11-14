Jimenez Named Head of GroupM’s Modi Advanced Advertising Unit

GroupM said it named Marissa Jimenez as president of Modi Media, its unit specializing in advanced advertising.

Jimenez, who had been VP of advanced advertising and business development at Altice USA, succeeds Mike Bologna, who left to start his own addressable advertising business, One2 One. She will report to Rino Scanzoni, chair and CEO of Modi Media and the Midas Exchange

Under Jimenez, Modi will focus on addressable TV, expanding adoption of over-the-top TV campaign and driving schedule optimization using data applied to linear TV and cross platform campaigns.

“Marissa’s strong background on both the MVPD (multichannel video programming distributor) and technology sides of the business make her an ideal choice to continue the evolution and growth of MODI and provide our clients with continued leadership to make their data- driven television campaigns successful” said Scanzoni. “As the first agency specialty business dedicated to advanced television, MODI continues to scale it’s offering incorporating cross platform solutions utilizing non-linear digital formats.”

Prior to Altice, Jimenez spent nine years at Comcast, working in several of their business divisions including Comcast Spotlight and Comcast Interactive Media.