Jim Spaeth to Get Ephron Award at ARF Measurement Conference

Jim Spaeth, a cofounder of Sequent Partners, will receive the 2017 Erwin Ephron Demystification Award at the Advertising Research Foundation’s Audience Measurement conference next month.

Created in 2014 in honor of Erwin Ephron, the advertising industry legend, the award honors those who, in their writing and speaking, challenge conventional thinking, promote debate and embrace creative ideas that address the complexities of modern markets.

Spaeth is the fourth recipient of the award, following GroupM’s Irwin Gotlieb, CBS’ David Poltrack and Bill Harvey, founder of TRA.

“In an age where advertising research is becoming more complex, fragmented and even at times contentious, Jim, through both his intellect and persona, has provided a clear-eyed grounding perspective on helping the industry focus on what matters most,” said Scott McDonald, president and CEO of the Advertising Research Foundation. “He is truly the embodiment of the Erwin Ephron Award, helping turn research and data into understandable insights that move our industry forward."