'Jim Rome on Showtime' Gets Second Season

Showtime has ordered a second season of Jim Rome on Showtime, which will return in 2013 as a monthly.

The sports-entertainment show had been airing weekly on Wednesdays at 10 p.m., leading out of Inside the NFL. Beginning Jan. 9, the monthly newsmagazine 60 Minutes Sports takes that slot.

Rome broke the news himself on his radio show and through his Twitter account Friday: "Just made if official in The Jungle. Showtime picks up season two of Jim

Rome on Showtime. Show comes back in 2013 as a monthly. Geeked up!"