JimRome Heads to CBS

CBS has signed Jim

Rome away from ESPN to launch a new half-hour weekday series to air on the CBS

Sports Network.

Rome will air weekdays at 6 p.m. and will launch April 3. Also, Rome will host an untitled

sports and entertainment series on Showtime, debuting later in the fall. He

will also contribute to CBS Sports' coverage of the NFL, NCAA basketball, U.S.

Open Tennis Championships, among others. His debut will come during the NCAA

Final Four.

"We are thrilled

to welcome Jim Rome to the CBS family," said Sean McManus, chairman, CBS

Sports. "Jim is a high profile, marquee talent who elevates our overall sports

coverage and is a perfect fit within the growing platforms of CBS Sports and

Showtime Sports."

"I am ecstatic to

be joining the CBS family," said Rome. "I'm fired up for the

launch of Rome on CBS Sports Network

this spring and excited to be collaborating with Showtime -- a creative,

dynamic network allowing me to host and create something completely original

and fresh."

Content from the

new shows will be featured on CBS interactive platforms including

CBSSports.com.

Rome added: "Being asked to contribute to CBS Sports

on its coverage of the NFL, NCAA basketball, U.S. Open Tennis Championships, as

well as other events is a realization of a lifelong dream. CBS Sports is the

pinnacle. And I'm ready to get after it."

Rome and the untitled Showtime series will be

produced by Generate Entertainment in association with Dick Clark Productions,

Inc.

Rome, who spent the last eight years with ESPN, was

best known for hosting Rome is Burning, confirmed on his Twitter feed Friday that he was

leaving the network. He will still host his nationally-syndicated radio show.