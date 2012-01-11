JimRome Heads to CBS
CBS has signed Jim
Rome away from ESPN to launch a new half-hour weekday series to air on the CBS
Sports Network.
Rome will air weekdays at 6 p.m. and will launch April 3. Also, Rome will host an untitled
sports and entertainment series on Showtime, debuting later in the fall. He
will also contribute to CBS Sports' coverage of the NFL, NCAA basketball, U.S.
Open Tennis Championships, among others. His debut will come during the NCAA
Final Four.
"We are thrilled
to welcome Jim Rome to the CBS family," said Sean McManus, chairman, CBS
Sports. "Jim is a high profile, marquee talent who elevates our overall sports
coverage and is a perfect fit within the growing platforms of CBS Sports and
Showtime Sports."
"I am ecstatic to
be joining the CBS family," said Rome. "I'm fired up for the
launch of Rome on CBS Sports Network
this spring and excited to be collaborating with Showtime -- a creative,
dynamic network allowing me to host and create something completely original
and fresh."
Content from the
new shows will be featured on CBS interactive platforms including
CBSSports.com.
Rome added: "Being asked to contribute to CBS Sports
on its coverage of the NFL, NCAA basketball, U.S. Open Tennis Championships, as
well as other events is a realization of a lifelong dream. CBS Sports is the
pinnacle. And I'm ready to get after it."
Rome and the untitled Showtime series will be
produced by Generate Entertainment in association with Dick Clark Productions,
Inc.
Rome, who spent the last eight years with ESPN, was
best known for hosting Rome is Burning, confirmed on his Twitter feed Friday that he was
leaving the network. He will still host his nationally-syndicated radio show.
