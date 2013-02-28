Jim Murphy to EP New CNN Morning Block

CNN has tapped former Good

Morning America producer Jim Murphy to be senior executive producer of its

morning programming block, a network spokesperson confirms.

Murphy will oversee CNN's mornings as they undergo yet

another revamp under new CNN Worldwide president (and former Today EP) Jeff Zucker. Chris Cuomo

joined the network in January to anchor the new morning show (still to be

announced) and Starting Point anchor

Soledad O'Brien said last week she will leave the morning show this spring.

A veteran of GMA,

Murphy was senior executive producer of the ABC morning show from 2006-11 and

before that was executive producer of the CBS

Evening News from 2000-05. He helped launch the syndicated Anderson as executive producer before

exiting the program in January 2012 during its first season.

Murphy's hire was first reported by the New York Times.