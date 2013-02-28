Jim Murphy to EP New CNN Morning Block
CNN has tapped former Good
Morning America producer Jim Murphy to be senior executive producer of its
morning programming block, a network spokesperson confirms.
Murphy will oversee CNN's mornings as they undergo yet
another revamp under new CNN Worldwide president (and former Today EP) Jeff Zucker. Chris Cuomo
joined the network in January to anchor the new morning show (still to be
announced) and Starting Point anchor
Soledad O'Brien said last week she will leave the morning show this spring.
A veteran of GMA,
Murphy was senior executive producer of the ABC morning show from 2006-11 and
before that was executive producer of the CBS
Evening News from 2000-05. He helped launch the syndicated Anderson as executive producer before
exiting the program in January 2012 during its first season.
Murphy's hire was first reported by the New York Times.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.