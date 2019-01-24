Jim Gaffigan to Star in Amazon Prime’s First Stand-Up Special

Amazon Prime will premiere the Jim Gaffigan stand-up special Quality Time at some point this year. It will be Amazon’s first original stand-up comedy special.

Quality Time will be recorded live at the State Theatre in Minneapolis March 9. Jeannie Gaffigan directs and Brian Volk-Weiss & Cisco Henson (of Comedy Dynamics) executive produce with Alex Murray (Brillstein Entertainment Partners).

"I am so honored to be Amazon’s first original stand up special,” said Gaffigan. “This is going to be exciting.”

Gaffigan’s previous hour-long stand up specials include Beyond the Pale in 2006, King Baby in 2009, Mr. Universe in 2012, Obsessed in 2014, Cinco in 2017 and Noble Ape in 2018. The last four got Grammy nominations for Best Comedy Album.

Amazon said Gaffigan will be in nine feature films this year. Those include the thrillers Them That Follow and American Dreamer and comedy Drunk Parents.

Gaffigan authored the books Dad is Fat and Food: A Love Story.