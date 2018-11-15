‘Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape’ Premieres on Comedy Central Nov. 23

Jim Gaffigan hosts the comedy special Noble Ape, which debuts on Comedy Central Friday, Nov. 23. The special runs 90 minutes and begins at 11 p.m.

Gaffigan touches on some personal topics in his routine, such as a medical crisis that struck his family this year, and almost prompted him to retire.

“Using his signature everyman humor to deal with the unthinkable, Gaffigan proves why the Wall Street Journal called him the ‘king of clean comedy,’” said Comedy Central.

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape was recorded live at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston.

It premiered July 13 in theaters and on demand.

Gaffigan is currently on his “Fixer Upper” stand-up tour. The Jim Gaffigan Show airs on TV Land.