Jim Cantore to Join Weather Channel’s ‘AMHQ’

The Weather Channel has tapped Jim Cantore as its new AMHQ co-host. The storm tracker and meteorologist will join Sam Champion as the head of the network’s flagship morning show.

Cantore's first day in the co-hosting chair will be Monday, Jan. 26 for the 7 a.m. show. Meteorologist Jennifer Delgado will also be joining AMHQ that day.

“Viewers have told us they want to know exactly when they can tune in and see Jim Cantore every day, so adding him to AMHQ makes it easy for them,” said David Clark, president of The Weather Channel. “The Weather Channel's growing morning audience deserves the best in the business. And they are here in one place... period.”

The morning show is also expanding into the weekend lineup and will air from 5-9 a.m with hosts Kait Parker and Reynolds Wolf, who are both meteorologists. The weekend edition of AMHQ will premiere Jan. 31.