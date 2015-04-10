Jim Berk Resigns as Participant Media CEO

Jim Berk is stepping down as CEO of Participant Media, the company announced Friday. The move is effective immediately.

Founder and chairman Jeff Skoll will serve as interim CEO while Participant searches for a permanent replacement.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to lead Participant Media,” said Berk. “I am incredibly proud of our collective work to drive change through entertainment, but after more than eight years at Participant it is the right time for someone else to take the helm. I look forward to the company’s continued success.”

Participant Media is the owner of TV network Pivot.