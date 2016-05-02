Jill Ratner Upped at Fox

Jill Ratner, senior VP of litigation for Fox, has been named executive VP, reporting to Gary Roberts, executive VP of Fox's legal group.

Ratner led the legal team on Fox's high-profile challenges to online video streamers Aereo and FilmOn X. That included securing a preliminary injunction against FilmOn X.

“Jill has been a critical contributor to our television business strategy," said Fox general counsel Rita Tuzon.

Ratner's resume includes a couple of L.A. law firms and the Motion Picture Association of America.