JHRTS Launching N.Y. Mentor Program

The Junior Hollywood Radio & Television Society is launching a professional mentorship program in New York.

The program is a model on a similar effort by the Hollywood Radio & Television Society. That program is now in its fifth year.

The JHRTS program will pair assistants, coordinators and junior executives with senior level entertainment industry executives for one-to-one mentoring for the duration of a season or year.

Co-chairs of the program are Eden Sutley, associate producer at Turner Broadcasting; Julia Bodner of WME Entertainment and Shannon Vayo, executive assistant at Lynda Obst Productions.

“The JHRTS offers invaluable insight into the entertainment industry as its members get their feet wet in the various fields,” HRTS executive director Dave Ferrara said. “The relationships and connections created by the program—successfully launched in Los Angeles five years prior—have made a profound impact not only on young executives but also made great impression on senior executives.”