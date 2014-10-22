Jewett, Estey McLoughlin, Brown Join NYC Television Week #NYCTVWK #TCS

Debmar-Mercury’s Alexandra Jewett, CBS Television Distribution’s Hilary Estey McLoughlin, and Fox Television Stations’ Stephen Brown have joined the lineup at Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News’ NYC Television Week.

The execs will participate in the roundtable discussion “Programming for the Evolving Syndication Market” at The Content Show on Nov. 13.

The Content Show, produced by B&C parent company NewBay Media, is a conference and marketplace that covers programming, development and distribution.

NYC TV week will also feature editions of ongoing event series Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit & Expo, and the Business of Multiplatform TV, as well as award presentations, networking events and seminars.

Jewett, who was upped to executive VP of programming for Debmar-Mercury in August, helms the company’s programming, development and production with Lonnie Burstein. She has shepherded the company’s talk and game show roster, which includes The Wendy Williams Show and the recently debuted Celebrity Name Game. Prior to joining Debmar-Mercury in 2010, she launched and executive produced The John Walsh Show and before that worked as a producer for The Phil Donahue Show.

Estey McLoughlin joined CBS Television Distribution in 2013 as president of creative affairs, where she oversees CTD’s syndication programming, which includes Entertainment Tonight, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, Inside Edition, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!. She previously helmed Telepictures Productions at Warner Bros., leading programming development for shows, such as TMZ, Extra, Judge Mathis, The People’s Court and Ellen.

Brown is executive VP of programming and development for Fox Television Stations, where he oversees the company’s first-run roster, including the 2012 launches of The Ricki Lake Show and Dish Nation as well as Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, Judge Alex and Divorce Court.

Moderated by Broadcasting & Cable contributing editor Paige Albiniak, the panel will explore the challenges and opportunities syndicators and studios face when developing and selling shows in today’s fragmented TV landscape.

The Content Show, and all of NYC Television Week, take place at the Affinia Manhattan.

For more information about the event and to register, visit: nyctelevisionweek.com.