Jewel Joins 'The Sing-Off' as Judge

Singer/songwriter Jewel is joining NBC's The Sing-Off as a judge for the a cappella singing competition series' upcoming fourth season, the network announced Tuesday.

Jewel will join returning judges Shawn Stockman and Ben Folds on the series, replacing Sara Bareilles, who served on the panel for season three. Nick Lachey is also coming back as host.

"There are very few musical artists as accomplished and talented as Jewel. Her addition to The Sing-Off judges panel, along with our stellar team of Shawn Stockman and Ben Folds, raises the showmanship of the series up another notch," said Paul Telegdy, NBC's president of alternative and late night programming. "The musical credentials of Nick Lachey are extraordinary and his continued contributions to the show as host remain a huge asset."

After expanding to a weekly series in 2011 and being canceled then revived last March, The Sing-Off's fourth season will return to airing as a holiday strip over several nights later this year. The show first premiered in December 2009 as a five-night event.