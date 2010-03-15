Jets, Giants Both At Home NFL Opening Weekend

For only the second time, the New York Giants and New York Jets will play at home in the same weekend to open the NFL season. The Giants will open the season Sunday afternoon, with the Jets playing Monday night.

With 2010 marking the debut of the new Meadowlands Stadium, both teams petitioned the commissioners office to play at home opening weekend. The attention surrounding the unusual event will likely be a ratings bonanza for the television rights holders, including ESPN, which will present the Jets on Monday Night Football.

"After extensive discussions with both teams, we have come up with what we believe is a unique approach for celebrating the opening of the new Meadowlands Stadium," said Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement.

Goodell said that he decided both teams should be able to play, and that a coin flip should decide which team plays Sunday. The coin flip was held March 12, and resulted in the Giants playing Sunday. The Jets will be playing the first preseason game at the stadium in August, however.

The only other time the two teams have opened the season at home was in 1991, when the Jets hosted Tampa Bay on Sunday, Sept 1 and the Giants hosted the 49ers on Monday, Sept 2.