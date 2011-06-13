JessicaSimpson Named Celebrity Mentor for NBC's 'Fashion Star'
NBC announced
Monday that actress, singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson will be a
celebrity mentor on the network's upcoming reality competition series Fashion
Star.
Hosted and
executive produced by supermodel and fashion icon Elle Macpherson, the new
reality series will give 14 unknown designers the opportunity to win a
multi-million dollar contract to launch their lines. Buyers from each of the
participating retailers will serve as judges.
Fashion Star is created by E.J.
Johnston and James Deutch of the Global Fashion Association, Rick Ringbakk of
x5 Media (Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution) and Ben Silverman,
founder/CEO, Electus and former NBC Entertainment co-chair (The Biggest
Loser, The Office, The Tudors).
"NBC is delighted
to work with singer, designer, actress and pop culture icon Jessica Simpson,"
said Paul Telegdy, EVP, alternative programming, NBC and Universal Media
Studios. "With an almost billion dollar lifestyle brand under her belt she is
sure to be an excellent mentor to our up-and-coming designers."
"Jessica
Simpson has built an incredible fashion business and is a perfect mentor to our
aspiring designers," said Silverman. "She will complement the buyers,
Elle Macpherson and amazing format."
NBC has not
yet announced a premiere date for Fashion Star.
