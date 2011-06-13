JessicaSimpson Named Celebrity Mentor for NBC's 'Fashion Star'

NBC announced

Monday that actress, singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson will be a

celebrity mentor on the network's upcoming reality competition series Fashion

Star.

Hosted and

executive produced by supermodel and fashion icon Elle Macpherson, the new

reality series will give 14 unknown designers the opportunity to win a

multi-million dollar contract to launch their lines. Buyers from each of the

participating retailers will serve as judges.

Fashion Star is created by E.J.

Johnston and James Deutch of the Global Fashion Association, Rick Ringbakk of

x5 Media (Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution) and Ben Silverman,

founder/CEO, Electus and former NBC Entertainment co-chair (The Biggest

Loser, The Office, The Tudors).

"NBC is delighted

to work with singer, designer, actress and pop culture icon Jessica Simpson,"

said Paul Telegdy, EVP, alternative programming, NBC and Universal Media

Studios. "With an almost billion dollar lifestyle brand under her belt she is

sure to be an excellent mentor to our up-and-coming designers."

"Jessica

Simpson has built an incredible fashion business and is a perfect mentor to our

aspiring designers," said Silverman. "She will complement the buyers,

Elle Macpherson and amazing format."

NBC has not

yet announced a premiere date for Fashion Star.