Jesse Ventura Body-Slams Conspiracy Theories for truTV

truTV tapped former Minnesota Gov. and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura for a pilot presentation on a new series about modern-day conspiracy theories.

Ventura will travel the country, talking with true believers and skeptics, before making a final determination as to the theory’s validity.

A. Smith & Co. Productions will produce the pilot, set to begin shooting next month. Arthur Smith, Kent Weed and Frank Sinton are executive producers.

The pilot is the latest in a series of investigation shows popping up on television, beginning with Mythbusterson Discovery Channel and following with Food Detectives on Food Network and the upcoming Man vs. Cartoon on truTV, among others.